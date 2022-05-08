Who's Playing

Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 2-1; Philadelphia 1-2

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET May 8 at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Heat are out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. Everything went the Sixers' way against Miami as they made off with a 99-79 victory. Point guard Tyrese Maxey was the offensive standout of the matchup for Philadelphia, shooting 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and six assists.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.16

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Philadelphia.