76ers vs. Heat odds, Game 3: 2018 NBA playoffs picks from expert who's 6-2 on Sixers games

In one of the more exciting first-round series of the 2018 NBA playoffs, the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Heat handed the Sixers their first loss since March on Monday with a resounding 113-103 victory to even the series at 1-1. Now, they'll look to take the lead as the series shifts to South Beach.

Philadelphia opened as a one-point underdog, but is now favored by two. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 216 and has ticked up to 216.5.

For Monday's crucial Game 2, in which the 76ers were laying 6.5, Dragiev pointed out Miami would maximize its defensive impact from key bench players. The result: Non-starters Kelly Olynyk and Justise Winslow were phenomenal, holding Philly's lethal 3-point shooters to 7 for 36 from beyond the arc, giving the Heat a 113-103 win and allowing Dragiev to cash with plenty of points to spare.

He knows the Heat can cover the spread if Olynyk's in-your-face defense, which caused plenty of frustration for Philly in Game 2, carries over into Game 3.

Sharpshooter J.J. Redick was just 1 for 7 from 3-point range and Marco Belinelli was 2 for 8 from deep. Miami was effective in slowing the Sixers down, taking away easy transition buckets and forcing them into halfcourt sets. Miami will win Game 3 if it can pull off that feat again.

But the 76ers can cover by employing more play-calling creativity. In Game 2, Philly's offense was stagnant and obvious: Ben Simmons was setting high screens to free up open shots for Redick, Belinelli and Dario Saric. Utilizing more pick-and-rolls to allow Simmons to slash to the hoop will force Heat defenders to pack the lane, allowing more wide-open looks for Philly's sharpshooters from beyond the arc.

While Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 3, even a few minutes on the court could fire up this Sixers team that misses his competitive fire.

