76ers vs. Heat odds, Game 4: 2018 NBA Playoffs picks, predictions from expert on 12-4 run

He's not the Lone Ranger, but masked man Joel Embiid played hero for the 76ers in their Game 3 win over the Heat. In his return from a face fracture that caused him to miss 10 games, Embiid scored 23 points and blocked three shots as the Sixers took control late for a 128-108 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 tips off Saturday from Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena at 2:30 p.m. ET.



Philadelphia opened as a 3-point road favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 217, but has dipped to 215.



For Thursday's crucial Game 3, in which the 76ers were laying 2, Hartstein pointed out Philadelphia was done in by atrocious 7-for-36 three-point shooting in Game 2 and predicted it would adjust to Miami's physical defense. The result: The Sixers were a magnificent 18-for-34 from beyond the arc and coasted to a 128-108 victory, allowing Hartstein to cover with more than a dozen points to spare.

He knows the Heat can cover the spread if they continue pounding the Sixers with hard fouls in the paint. Six technicals were called in Game 3, and Philly reserve Justin Anderson appeared ready to blow a gasket several times.

The 76ers can cover by forcing the ball out of Goran Dragic's hands. Miami's elusive guard twice induced three-point plays with sharp cuts to the hoops. Despite Philly landing hard fouls, Dragic bounced back up each time. His quickness has been hard for the Sixers to defend.



