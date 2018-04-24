76ers vs. Heat odds, Game 5: 2018 NBA playoffs picks, predictions from Vegas legend who's 13-3

The upstart 76ers have built on their breakout regular season with a first-round playoff performance against Miami that suggests they could be headed toward the Eastern Conference finals. Tuesday (8 p.m. ET) in Philadelphia, they will attempt to close out the Heat in five games and start preparing for the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

The 76ers are 10-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 214.5.

Oddsmakers have bumped up the spread by three in Philadelphia (Games 1 and 2 closed at -7), which might give pause to those considering a wager on the favorite. The revised number reflects the manner in which the 76ers have dominated most of the series and the impact of Joel Embiid, who returned from injury in Game 3.

Behind 23 points and seven rebounds from Embiid along with 52.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, Philadelphia pulled away for a 128-108 Game 3 win in Miami.

In Game 4, Ben Simmons became the first rookie since Magic Johnson to record a playoff triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dwyane Wade, who sparked an upset in Game 2, came off the bench to lead Miami with 25 points, while Goran Dragic had 20.

However, as has been the case throughout the series, the Heat were unable to keep up with the high-powered 76ers down the stretch.

