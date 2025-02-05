The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Miami Heat for an Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday night, and the two teams are incredibly familiar with each other. They played four times during last year's regular season and also played a six-game playoff series against one another in 2022. During the 2024-25 season, Philadelphia is 20-29 overall and is 11th in the East, while Miami is 24-24 and sits sixth.

Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami is listed as a 1-point road favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218.5 points.

76ers vs. Heat spread: Philadelphia +1

76ers vs. Heat over/under: 218.5 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Philadelphia -101, Miami -119

Why the 76ers can cover

On Tuesday, it was close, but the 76ers sidestepped the Mavericks for a 118-116 win. Tyrese Maxey dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 assists. The matchup was Maxey's 15th in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid returned to the lineup triumphantly, posting a triple-double on 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. It was Embiid's first appearance since Jan. 4 and just his 14th game of the year, but he could be rested on Wednesday with Philadelphia playing the second leg of a back-to-back.

Why the Heat can cover

The Heat are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back after suffering a 133-124 loss to the Bulls on Tuesday. Miami led by as many as 13 points late in the first half but allowed Chicago to shoot 46.3% from the 3-point line, and the Bulls had four players score at least 20 points.

However, the Heat have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 games against the Sixers, and they've covered on five of their last six trips to Philadelphia. Miami won the only previous meeting of the season 106-89 as 2.5-point home favorites. See which team to back at SportsLine.

