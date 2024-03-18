The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference matchup on Monday. Both teams are 37-30. Philadelphia is 20-15 at home, while Miami is 20-15 on the road. The Heat have won both of their matchups this season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are 2-point favorites in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 209 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Heat picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Heat spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Heat over/under: 209 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: 76ers: -128, Heat: +107

MIA: The Heat are 20-14-1 on the road this season

PHI: The 76ers are 23-18 with one day off this season

76ers vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Heat

The Heat took care of business with two road victories over the Pistons over three days. They will play the second half of a back-of-back on Monday after a 104-101 win over Detroit on Sunday, courtesy of Bam Adebayo making a 30-foot 3-pointer as time expired to break a tie at 101 in the victory. He finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds as Miami nearly blew a 10-point halftime lead before escaping with the victory.

Duncan Robinson added 30 points, including making 7 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, while shooting 66.7% (10 of 15) from the field overall on Sunday. The Heat were without Jimmy Butler (foot) and continued to play without Tyler Herro (foot) as Miami will remain without Herro tonight, while Butler is questionable. The Heat, who have won three straight games against the 76ers, had a four-game losing streak before playing Detroit, which has the second-worst record in the NBA at 12-55. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers have lost five of their last seven games, but they enter off a 109-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Philadelphia has struggled offensively over recent contests, breaking the 100-point margin just twice over its last five contests. However, the 76ers have made up for their lack of offense with some strong defensive efforts, holding opponents below 100 points in two of those five games. The 76ers continue to battle injuries with Joel Embiid (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) out, while Tobias Harris (ankle) is questionable and missed the morning shootaround.

Tyrese Maxey has been one of the few offensive bright spots, posting back-to-back 30-point efforts. The fourth-year guard is averaging career-highs in points (26.0 per game), assists (6.2), rebounds (3.7) and steals (1.0) as the Sixers need him to play a huge role on a nightly basis to remain competitive through injuries. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22 points against the Hornets and is averaging 20.5 ppg over eight games in March. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Heat vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Sixers spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 74-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.