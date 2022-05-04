The Philadelphia 76ers aim to bounce back on Wednesday evening at FTX Arena. The 76ers lost Game 1 to the Miami Heat on Monday, trailing for the vast majority of a double-digit defeat. In Game 2, the Heat aim to take a commanding position before the series pivots to Philadelphia. Joel Embiid (facial fracture) is out for the 76ers. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is out for the Heat, with Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (calf), and Gabe Vincent (knee) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Heat as eight-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Heat odds.

76ers vs. Heat spread: Heat -8

76ers vs. Heat over-under: 207.5 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Heat -440, 76ers +340

PHI: The 76ers are 4-3 against the spread in playoff games

MIA: The Heat are 4-2 against the spread in playoff games

Why the 76ers can cover



Even without Embiid, Philadelphia can take solace in a potent offense. The 76ers scored 1.13 points per possession during the regular season, and Philadelphia has been even better in the playoffs. Doc Rivers' team is generating more than 1.16 points per possession in the postseason, posting a 61.0 percent true shooting mark that is elite. Philadelphia is shooting 48 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range in the playoffs, and the free throw line is key to the team's approach.

The 76ers finished in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation and free throw accuracy in 2021-22, and Philadelphia has continued that success. Philadelphia is attempting nearly 25 free throws per game and converting 85.5 percent of them in the playoffs. On top of that, the 76ers take care of the ball, leading the NBA in live-ball turnover avoidance (6.6 per game) during the regular season and finishing in the top five in overall turnover rate.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami's playoff performance has been outstanding. The Heat are 5-1 in the playoffs, with the only loss coming in narrow fashion on the road in Atlanta. Defense has carried a lot of water for the Heat, with an elite mark of 1.03 points allowed per possession through six playoff games. Miami held Philadelphia to 0.98 points per possession in Game 1, and the 76ers were forced into 6-of-34 shooting from 3-point range. Philadelphia also generated only 18 assists, compared to 15 turnovers, and Miami's defensive bonafides are clear.

After a top-five defensive mark in the NBA during the regular season, the Heat are holding opponents to 18.5 assists per game and 30.1 percent 3-point shooting in the playoffs. Miami is also securing more than 75 percent of defensive rebounds, and the Heat are also dominating the offensive glass, snatching 32.2 percent of missed shots.

How to make Heat vs. 76ers picks

