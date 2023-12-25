Kaseya Center will showcase a high-profile Eastern Conference matchup during the NBA Christmas Day schedule. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Miami Heat in the fourth game of a five-game slate for the league. Philadelphia is off to a tremendous start this season, posting a 20-8 record and an 8-4 mark on the road. Miami is 17-12 despite injury concerns as Jimmy Butler (calf) is questionable after he missed the past two games. The Sixers, meanwhile, have ruled out Joel Embiid (ankle).

76ers vs. Heat spread: Heat -3

76ers vs. Heat over/under: 225.5 points

76ers vs. Heat money line: Heat -150, 76ers +126

PHI: The 76ers are 8-4 against the spread in home games

MIA: The Heat are 4-10 against the spread in road games

Why the 76ers can cover

While Embiid will be missed, Philadelphia's offense benefits from the fantastic work of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard is averaging 26.4 points and 6.8 assists per game this season, shooting 40% from 3-point range. Maxey is also averaging 32.3 points and 7.7 assists per game in his last three outings.

Philadelphia ranks in the top two of the NBA in offensive rating (121.5), free throw attempts (27.6 per game) and free throw accuracy (85.6%). The 76ers also have top-eight marks in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, turnover rate, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, and fast break points, with the Heat ranking last in the NBA in blocked shots (3.1 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami has some level of injury uncertainty in Butler's status. However, the Heat still have offensive firepower with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Herro is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, and he is making more than 43% of his 3-point attempts. Over the last three games, Herro is averaging 27.7 points and 55.4% shooting, and he provides high-level usage for Miami's offense.

Adebayo is putting up 21.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, and he is a four-time All-Defensive team selection. Adebayo is one of the most versatile and dynamic big men in the league, and he unlocks Miami's varied approach on both ends. The Heat are also leading the NBA in 3-point accuracy, making 39.6% of long-range attempts. Miami also ranks in the top three in free throw accuracy (83.3%), with above-average marks in assists (26.2 per game) and turnover prevention (13.3 giveaways per game). See which team to pick here.

