76ers vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-3; Charlotte 4-5

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Charlotte hopes will continue.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the 76ers had to settle for a 100-97 defeat against the Denver Nuggets last Friday. The 76ers were up 84-65 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 47 turnovers, the New Orleans Pelicans took down Charlotte 115-110 on Saturday. SG Dwayne Bacon wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; he finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. If their 4-2-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.63 on average. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 9.7 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.