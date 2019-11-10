76ers vs. Hornets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 5-3; Charlotte 4-5
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Charlotte hopes will continue.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the 76ers had to settle for a 100-97 defeat against the Denver Nuggets last Friday. The 76ers were up 84-65 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 47 turnovers, the New Orleans Pelicans took down Charlotte 115-110 on Saturday. SG Dwayne Bacon wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; he finished with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. If their 4-2-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia rank first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.63 on average. Less enviably, the Hornets have allowed their opponents an average of 9.7 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 15 games against Charlotte.
- Mar 19, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Charlotte 114
- Nov 17, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Charlotte 119
- Nov 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Charlotte 132
- Oct 27, 2018 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Charlotte 102
- Mar 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Charlotte 94
- Mar 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Charlotte 99
- Jan 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 102 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 02, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Apr 01, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Mar 29, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Philadelphia 85
- Mar 02, 2016 - Charlotte 119 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Nov 20, 2015 - Charlotte 113 vs. Philadelphia 88
