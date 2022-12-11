Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Charlotte 7-19; Philadelphia 13-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Wells Fargo Center. Charlotte needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.62 points per game.

The Hornets ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played this past Friday, losing 121-102. Shooting guard Terry Rozier (24 points) and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (22 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 133-122 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton and center Joel Embiid were among the main playmakers for the Sixers as the former shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven steals and the latter posted a double-double on 38 points and 12 boards along with five assists. Embiid's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Philadelphia in the teams' previous meeting in November, but they still walked away with a 107-101 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hornets since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.30

Odds

The 76ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Charlotte.