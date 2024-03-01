We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Charlotte Hornets will visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is 33-25 overall and 18-13 at home, while Charlotte is 15-44 overall and 7-22 on the road. The Sixers have won each of the last four meetings between the teams. Philadelphia is 32-26 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Charlotte is 22-34-3 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Hornets odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 214 points.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Charlotte. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Hornets spread: 76ers -11.5

76ers vs. Hornets over/under: 214 points

76ers vs. Hornets money line: 76ers: -647, Hornets: +460

What you need to know about the Hornets

After winning three straight home games, the Hornets' run of success came to an end as they fell 111-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Bucks: they've now lost five in a row. Rookie Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 21 points, while Miles Bridges added a double-double on 15 points and 10 rebounds.

A pair of new acquisitions are performing much better in Charlotte than with their previous teams as Grant Williams is averaging 13.9 points with the Hornets, compared to 8.1 with Dallas, while Tre Mann is putting up 11.9 points in Charlotte, compared to 3.8 with OKC. Meanwhile, Charlotte has covered in just 39% of games this season overall, but it has covered in 60% of games when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.3% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a hard 117-99 fall against the Boston Celtics. The 76ers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32 points to go along with five assists and two steals.

Philly has gone both 1-4 SU and ATS over its last five games. But overall, the team ranks fourth in the NBA in cover percentage, going 32-26 ATS for a 55.2% clip. Philadelphia leads the NBA with 8.6 steals per game, while also having the fewest turnovers per night at 11.9, so there are avenues to victory even with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined and De'Anthony Melton (back) out as well.

How to make 76ers vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over.

So who wins Sixers vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?