The Philadelphia 76ers (46-22) will try to continue their push toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Charlotte Hornets (22-49) on Friday night. Philadelphia is riding a six-game winning streak following a 118-109 win at Cleveland on Wednesday. Charlotte has lost three straight games since recording consecutive victories last week.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Philadelphia is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers spread: Hornets +10.5

Hornets vs. 76ers over/under: 227.5 points

Hornets vs. 76ers money line: Charlotte +400, Philadelphia -550

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte is riding a three-game skid, but two of those losses came by single digits, including a 114-108 final against Cleveland on Sunday. The Hornets also beat New York and Detroit in back-to-back road games last week, despite being 10-point underdogs in their win over the Knicks. They are getting set for their fourth straight home game, while Philadelphia is on the road for the second game in a row.

Kelly Oubre Jr. returned from a one-game absence (back) and scored 28 points on Tuesday night, scoring at least 25 points for the fifth time in his last seven games. He has been the team's leading scorer in the last seven games in which he has played. The Hornets already beat Philadelphia at home once this season, posting a 107-101 win on Nov. 23, and they have covered the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is riding a six-game winning streak that has propelled the 76ers to within one game of Boston for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have scored at least 112 points in all six games during the hot streak, and they are coming off a 118-109 win as 2.5-point favorites at Cleveland on Wednesday. Joel Embiid poured in 36 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in that victory.

He leads Philadelphia with 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while James Harden is averaging 21.9 points and 10.8 assists. Charlotte is playing without star guard LaMelo Ball (ankle), who leads the team in scoring and assists. The Hornets are also going to be without rookie center Mark Williams for the fourth straight game due to a sprained right thumb.

