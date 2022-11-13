Who's Playing

Utah @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Utah 10-4; Philadelphia 6-7

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Wells Fargo Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah came up short against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, falling 121-112. Point guard Jordan Clarkson (18 points), small forward Lauri Markkanen (17 points), shooting guard Collin Sexton (17 points), and shooting guard Malik Beasley (16 points) were the top scorers for Utah.

Meanwhile, the Sixers had enough points to win and then some against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 121-109. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 42 points and ten boards along with six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least ten rebounds. Embiid's points were the most he has had all season.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah is now 10-4 while the 76ers sit at 6-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz rank second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118.3 on average. But the Sixers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 107.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.35

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won eight out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.