Who's Playing

Utah @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Utah 27-8; Philadelphia 23-12

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET March 3 at Wells Fargo Center. If the contest is anything like Utah's 134-123 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Sixers and the Indiana Pacers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the 76ers wrapped it up with a 130-114 victory at home. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five assists, and shooting guard Shake Milton, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Utah on Monday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 129-124 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Utah's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven boards, and center Rudy Gobert, who had 22 points along with nine boards and five blocks.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 23-12 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 27-8. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Utah and the 76ers will really light up the scoreboard Wednesday.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.