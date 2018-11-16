76ers vs. Jazz: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the talk of the NBA over the past week after acquiring superstar Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Butler's debut wasn't exactly the roaring success that many were hoping for as the Sixers fell at the hands of the Orlando Magic. Butler did score 14 points, but team chemistry certainly appeared to be a work in progress.

Friday's contest between the Sixers and the Utah Jazz pits two teams with enormous potential against one another. Much like Philadelphia, Utah had huge expectations in the Western Conference, but have gotten off to just a 7-7 start to the regular season. However, the Jazz have won three of their last four games, but are coming off a horrific 118-68 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans will be treated to seeing two of the league's more exciting young players going head-to-head in Joel Embiid and Donovan Mitchell. After missing two games earlier this month, Mitchell has returned to the lineup yet has only topped the 20-point mark twice in the past five games.

How to watch Jazz at 76ers

Date: Friday, Nov. 16

Friday, Nov. 16 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Sixers -3.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

76ers: Butler connected on six of his 12 shots in his debut with Philadelphia and was able to get to the rim quite a bit. However, he only attempted one 3-pointer in 33 minutes for the team. It'll obviously take some time for the Sixers to get the floor spacing correct with the whole team getting used to playing together. It was also interesting to see Philadelphia go with a smaller lineup with Wilson Chandler getting the start over a bigger frontcourt threat like Mike Muscala or Amir Johnson.

Jazz: Utah was expected to be one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, but it hasn't exactly played like it so far. The Jazz are definitely going to want to put the Dallas loss behind them. After all, shooting less than 31 percent is absolutely horrifying and isn't the norm considering this team possesses shooters like Joe Ingles, Alec Burks and Mitchell.

Game prediction, pick

This has the potential to be very exciting with both teams being strong defensively and also able to do damage on the offensive end. It honestly could go either way with the amount of star power in place, but the home team gets the nod in this one and should be able to cover.