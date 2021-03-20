Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Sacramento 17-24; Philadelphia 28-13

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Sacramento might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET March 20 at Wells Fargo Center. The Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.41 points per matchup.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Sacramento and the Boston Celtics on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 107-96 win on the road. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was center Richaun Holmes, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Sixers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 109-105. The 76ers were up 45-31 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Power forward Tobias Harris (19 points) and small forward Danny Green (18 points) were the top scorers for the Sixers.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 17-24 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 28-13. We'll see if Sacramento can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.