The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 14-12 overall and 9-5 at home, while Sacramento is 14-11 overall and 6-7 on the road. Tyrese Maxey (foot) is out for the 76ers, while De'Aaron Fox (foot) is listed as questionable for the Kings.

Philadelphia is favored by 5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Kings vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 26-10 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $1,400.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Kings:

76ers vs. Kings spread: 76ers -5

76ers vs. Kings over/under: 228.5 points

76ers vs. Kings money line: Philadelphia -210, Sacramento +175

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers strolled past the Charlotte Hornets with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 131-113. Center Joel Embiid took over for the 76ers, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to 12 boards. For the season, Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

The 76ers also feature one of the league's best defenses. In fact, Philadelphia is holding opponents to just 108.4 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the matchup between Sacramento and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Sacramento falling 112-99. The losing side was boosted by center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Sabonis enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 17.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season.

The Kings are scoring 118 points per game on average, which ranks second in the league. They're knocking down 49.0% of their field goal attempts and connecting on 36.0% of their shots from 3-point range.

How to make 76ers vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations.

So who wins 76ers vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time?