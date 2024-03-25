The Sacramento Kings will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an interconference matchup on Monday. Sacramento is 41-29 overall and 20-13 at home, while Philadelphia is 39-32 overall and 18-17 on the road. The 76ers have won 10 straight meetings against the Kings, most recently winning 112-93 in Philadelphia on Jan. 12.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are 9-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Kings odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Kings vs. 76ers spread: Kings -9

Kings vs. 76ers over/under: 222 points

Kings vs. 76ers money line: Kings: -402, 76ers: +317

PHI: The 76ers are 4-1 ATS over their last five games

SAC: The Kings are 12-7-1 ATS with a rest advantage as the 76ers play the second half of a back-to-back

What to know about the 76ers

The 76ers are coming off a 121-107 road win over the Clippers on Sunday despite being a 9-point underdog entering the matchup. Tyrese Maxey had 24 points and six assists, while Tobias Harris added 24 points in his second game back after missing three games with a sprained ankle. Harris hasn't shown ill effects of the injury since his return, averaging 20 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists in his first two games back. Harris provides an offensive lift as Philadelphia had its best scoring performance since March 1 on Sunday.

The 76ers are fighting to climb back into the top six of the conference to avoid being in the NBA Play-in Tournament. The 76ers are eighth in the East and a half-game out of the No. 6 spot, even playing without Joel Embiid (knee) for the last two months. Maxey has taken on a huge offensive role, averaging 25.7 points and 6.2 assists this season, while the Sixers have relied on a stout defensive effort to remain in the playoff mix. Philadelphia is allowing 112.1 ppg, which ranks ninth in the league. Kyle Lowry (rest) is a game-time decision, while De'Anthony Melton (back) remains out.

What to know about the Kings

The Kings are coming off a 109-107 victory over the Magic on Saturday to improve to 5-2 over their last seven games. De'Aaron Fox had 31 points and eight rebounds, while Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the win. Fox is ninth in the NBA in scoring, averaging a career-high 26.7 ppg. Sabonis leads the league in rebounds (13.7 per game) and is sixth in assists (8.3 per game).

The Kings have the ninth-best scoring offense (117.8 ppg) with the ability to score in every facet of the game. Sacramento is ninth in points in the paint while making the fifth-most 3-pointers per contest. It has the fifth-best shooting percentage on 2-pointers and ranks ninth in effective field goal percentage. The Kings' 109 points against the Magic were the most points Orlando allowed in its last four contests, as they can create matchup nightmares for even the best defenses. Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is out for Monday.

