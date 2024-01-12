For the first time this season, the Sacramento Kings will meet the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening. The cross-conference NBA matchup will take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Sacramento is 23-14, including four wins in the past five games. Philadelphia is 23-13 but aiming to stop a three-game losing streak. Joel Embiid (knee) and Robert Covington (knee) are out for the 76ers, with Kevin Huerter (ankle) listed as questionable for the Kings.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 1-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 242 in the latest Kings vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Kings picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Kings spread: 76ers -1

76ers vs. Kings over/under: 242 points

76ers vs. Kings money line: 76ers -113, Kings -107

Sacramento: The Kings are 11-6 against the spread in road games

Philadelphia: The 76ers are 13-6 against the spread in home games

76ers vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings lean heavily on the dynamic pairing of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox. Sabonis is leading the NBA in averaging 12.7 rebounds per game, and he is also generating 20.2 points and 7.7 assists per contest. Sabonis ranks in the top 10 of the league in assists, and he is also shooting 60.4% from the field with at least 10 rebounds in 20 consecutive games. Fox is averaging 27.9 points and 5.8 assists per game this season, converting 39.3% of 3-point attempts and playing the best basketball of his career.

With that pairing at the forefront, the Kings are enjoying a strong overall season, and Sacramento has elite traits on offense. The Kings are shooting 56.3% inside the 3-point arc, ranking inside the top five of the NBA, and Sacramento is also in the top five in averaging 28.9 assists per game. The Kings are also facing a 76ers defense that is weakened without Embiid, and Philadelphia is in the bottom five of the league in giving up 16.2 fast break points per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are comfortable at home, out-scoring opponents by 9.7 points per possessions at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia has a potent offense, scoring 119.5 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top five of the NBA. Tyrese Maxey is a key piece of that attack, averaging 26.2 points and 6.7 assists per game, and he is averaging 28.3 points and 7.2 assists per contest in the last six outings. That includes a 35-point, nine-assist effort in Philadelphia's last game on Wednesday, and the 76ers are leading the NBA in free throw creation (27.1 attempts per game) and free throw accuracy (83.8%).

Philadelphia also takes care of the ball at a top-tier level, committing only 12.5 turnovers per game, and the 76ers are in the top three of the league with 17.2 fast break points per game. From there, Philadelphia is in the top ten of the NBA in points in the paint (52.6 per game), offensive rebound rate (30.0%), and second-chance points (15.6 per game), and the Kings are in the bottom five of the NBA in allowing 38.6% 3-point shooting to opponents on defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kings vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 112-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.