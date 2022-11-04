Who's Playing
New York @ Philadelphia
Current Records: New York 3-4; Philadelphia 4-5
What to Know
The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.14 points per game before their contest Friday. The Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
New York entered their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. New York took a hard 112-99 fall against Atlanta. Point guard Jalen Brunson (20 points) and small forward R.J. Barrett (19 points) were the top scorers for New York.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, falling 121-111. Point guard Tyrese Maxey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
New York is now 3-4 while the 76ers sit at 4-5. New York is 1-2 after losses this season, Philadelphia 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.90
Odds
The 76ers are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 19 out of their last 27 games against New York.
