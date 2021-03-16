Who's Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 20-20; Philadelphia 27-12

What to Know

The New York Knicks haven't won a game against the Philadelphia 76ers since April 12 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. New York might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET March 16 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 117-112 to the Brooklyn Nets. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Julius Randle, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown the Sixers laid on the San Antonio Spurs. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Philadelphia had established a 106-73 advantage. Their power forward Tobias Harris did his thing and had 23 points and seven assists along with nine boards.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 7. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York is now 20-20 while the Sixers sit at 27-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York enters the contest with only 6.6 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.74. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 21 games against New York.