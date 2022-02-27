Madison Square Garden hosts a Sunday afternoon matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Philadelphia is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, posting a 36-23 overall record this season. The 76ers are 20-10 on the road, while New York is 13-18 at home and 25-35 overall.

76ers vs. Knicks spread: 76ers -8

76ers vs. Knicks over-under: 219 points

76ers vs. Knicks money line: 76ers -360, Knicks +285

PHI: The 76ers are 16-18 against the spread in conference games

NYK: The Knicks are 16-21 against the spread in conference games

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia's offense is dangerous and effective, scoring more than 1.11 points per possession in 2021-22. However, the 76ers have an appetizing defensive matchup against the Knicks that could swing the game. Philadelphia is No. 7 in the NBA in points allowed (105.9 per game), and the 76ers are in the top 10 of the league in field goal percentage allowed (45.1 percent), 3-point percentage allowed (33.7 percent), assists allowed (23.1 per game), and blocked shots (5.5 per game).

The 76ers are also above-average in free throw prevention and steal creation, with New York falling short in several offensive categories. The Knicks are dead-last in the NBA in points in the paint, averaging only 40.7 per game, and New York is No. 27 or worse in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, assists, and points per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's defense has solid advantages in this matchup. The Knicks are No. 3 in the NBA points allowed in the paint, giving up only 43 per game, and New York is No. 6 in field goal percentage defense at 44.5 percent. Opponents are shooting only 52.1 percent on two-point attempts against the Knicks, and New York is in the top 10 in second-chance points allowed (12.7 per game) and blocked shots (5.0 per game). The Knicks are securing 73.1 percent of available rebounds on the defensive glass, and Philadelphia is the NBA's worst offensive rebounding team.

The 76ers are grabbing only 24.2 percent of their own missed shots, and Philadelphia is also No. 27 in second-chance points. Philadelphia is also just No. 28 in the NBA in 3-pointers per game and No. 23 in the league in assists per game. New York isn't dynamic on offense, but the Knicks do rank in the top 10 of the league in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, 3-pointers per game, and free throw attempts per game.

