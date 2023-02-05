The Philadelphia 76ers look to stay hot as they take on their Atlantic Division-rival New York Knicks on Sunday evening. The 76ers (34-17), who are second in the division behind Boston, have won two in a row and nine of 10. The Knicks (28-26), fourth in the Atlantic, have lost three of their last four, including a 134-128 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The teams have split two meetings already this season, with the road team winning each time.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 6 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series 262-204, including three of the last four meetings. The 76ers are 4-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 226. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

76ers vs. Knicks spread: Sixers -4

76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 226 points

76ers vs. Knicks money line: Sixers -175, Knicks +148

PHI: The 76ers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

NY: The Knicks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a winning % above .600

Why the 76ers can cover



Center Joel Embiid, who is questionable with left foot soreness, has played in just one game against the Knicks this season, scoring 35 points and grabbing eight rebounds. For the season, Embiid leads Philadelphia, averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He has played well against New York throughout his career. In 16 games against the Knicks, he is averaging 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is coming off a 23-point performance at San Antonio on Friday.

Also helping power the 76ers is shooting guard James Harden, who scored 29 points in the Dec. 25 game against New York. He registered a double-double against Orlando on Wednesday with 26 points and 10 assists. Harden has 17 double-doubles and four triple-doubles on the season. In 35 games, all starts, he is averaging 21.3 points, 10.9 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is led by power forward Julius Randle, who averages 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is coming off a 28-point performance in Saturday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists. He has scored 20 or more points in seven of the past eight games, including 37 in a 120-117 win at Boston on Jan. 26.

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been on fire of late, finishing Saturday's game with 41 points. He also dished out seven assists and five rebounds. He had 37 points and six assists in Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. For the season, he is averaging 22.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 49 games, all starts. He has registered 32 20-plus-point scoring games, including two over 40.

