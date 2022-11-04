The New York Knicks visit Wells Fargo Center to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening. New York is on a three-game losing streak, and the Knicks are seeking their first road win of the season. The Knicks are 3-4 overall, with Philadelphia entering at 4-5 after winning three of the last four games. Joel Embiid (illness) and Matisse Thybulle (ankle) are listed as questionable for the 76ers, with James Harden (foot) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219 in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 219 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -145, Knicks +122

NYK: The Knicks are 3-4 against the spread this season

PHI The 76ers are 4-5 against the spread this season

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's offense excels in the possession battle on offense. The Knicks take care of the ball at an elite level, committing a turnover on only 13.5% of offensive possessions. New York is also excellent on the offensive glass, securing 32% of missed shots. The Knicks are above-average 2-point shooting, making 53.4% of shots inside the arc, and New York is facing a Philadelphia team that is in the bottom ten of the league in turnover creation on defense.

On defense, Tom Thibodeau's team is tremendous at contesting shots, headlined by a 42.6% field goal percentage allowed. That ranks in the top three of the NBA, and the Knicks are yielding only 48.9% shooting inside the arc. Philadelphia is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (20.2%) this season, and the Knicks are blocking 5.9 shots per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's offense is off to a tremendous start. The Sixers are scoring 115.6 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top five of the NBA in efficiency. Philadelphia is also in the top three of the league in field goal percentage (48.8%) and 3-point percentage (41.2%), with a top-five mark in turnovers (12.4 per game). The 76ers have multiple players averaging at least 22 points per game, and New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (66.5%), turnover creation (12.4 per game), and steals (5.9 per game).

On the defensive side, Philadelphia also has a few edges, including at the 3-point line. The 76ers are holding opponents to 33.3% shooting from beyond the arc, with New York shooting only 32.9% from 3-point range. Philadelphia is also strong at free throw prevention, yielding only 22.8 attempts per game, and New York is in the bottom half of the league in free throw creation and free throw accuracy on offense this season.

