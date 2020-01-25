76ers vs. Lakers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 36-9; Philadelphia 29-17

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center after a few days off. If the contest is anything like Philadelphia's 143-120 win from their previous meeting February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was all tied up 50-50 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Toronto Raptors' equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. The 76ers lost to Toronto by a decisive 107-95 margin. SF Tobias Harris (22 points) was the top scorer for Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. Los Angeles strolled past Brooklyn with points to spare, taking the game 128-113. It was another big night for SF LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. James now has eight triple-doubles this year.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 36-9 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 29-17. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Philadelphia have won five out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.