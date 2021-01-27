Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 14-4; Philadelphia 12-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a loss.

Los Angeles beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Monday. Small forward LeBron James took over for Los Angeles, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Philadelphia falling 119-104 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Philadelphia was Power forward Tobias Harris (25 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 10-8 all in all.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 14-4 while the Sixers' defeat pulled them down to 12-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Los Angeles ranks second in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.44 on average. But Philadelphia is even better: they come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.61. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.