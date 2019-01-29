76ers vs. Lakers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Sixers and Lakers will go head-to-head for the first time this season
The Philadelphia 76ers and Lakers will square off in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in a rematch of the vaunted 2001 NBA Finals.
Heading into the game, the Sixers sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers occupy the ninth spot in the West. The match-up between the two teams is the first of the season, with the Sixers scheduled to host the Lakers in Philadelphia in a couple of weeks.
How to watch 76ers at Lakers
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: 76ers -7.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
76ers: The Sixers continue to find their footing following the blockbuster trade that they made to acquire Jimmy Butler earlier in the season. The goal for the rest of the regular season for the Sixers is to continue to gel and grow as a unit and get to the postseason as healthy as possible.
Lakers: Health is the major issue plaguing the Lakers right now, as they have been without their leader, LeBron James, for over a month. And in addition to James, the team is also missing another key contributor in Lonzo Ball. Thanks largely to these injury issues the Lakers have slipped down to ninth in the Western Conference playoff picture, and will likely have to fight for their playoff lives for the remainder of the season in an extremely competitive conference.
Game prediction, pick
The line likes the Sixers in this game, and with good reason. Not only will the Lakers be without LeBron James and Lonzo Ball, but they will be without Kyle Kuzma (left hip strain) as well. On the other side, the Sixers will be at full strength, with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons all slated to suit up. Considering the active rosters, the Sixers should be able to take care of business in L.A.
-
