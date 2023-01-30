Who's Playing
Orlando @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Orlando 19-31; Philadelphia 32-16
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The Magic haven't won a contest against Philadelphia since Dec. 27 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The game between Orlando and the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Orlando falling 128-109. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of center Moe Wagner, who had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, winning 126-119. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-58 deficit. Center Joel Embiid had a dynamite game for the 76ers; he posted a double-double on 47 points and 18 rebounds along with five assists.
The Magic are now 19-31 while Philadelphia sits at 32-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Orlando is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 111.1 on average. Philadelphia's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 110.9 on average. Orlando might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.
