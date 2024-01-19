Eastern Conference squads meet at the Kia Center for a Friday night showdown. The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak. The 76ers are 26-13 overall and 10-7 on the road, with the Magic entering at 22-19 overall and 13-5 at home. De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee), and Mo Bamba (knee) are out for the Sixers, with Jaden Springer (ankle) listed as questionable. Franz Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (calf) are out for the Magic.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Magic odds.

76ers vs. Magic spread: 76ers -5.5

76ers vs. Magic over/under: 222.5 points

76ers vs. Magic money line: 76ers -210, Magic +173

PHI: The 76ers are 10-7 against the spread in road games

ORL: The Magic are 12-5 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has a dominant force in Joel Embiid, and he changes the game for the 76ers on both ends. Philadelphia is 23-6 with Embiid in the lineup this season, and the reigning MVP is also the backline defender for the 76ers, in addition to his tremendous offensive talent. Embiid is leading the NBA in averaging 35.1 points per game, and he has more points than minutes this season. Embiid has also scored at least 30 points in 18 consecutive games, averaging 37.0 points on 56% shooting during that run.

Beyond the scoring, Embiid is in the top five of the NBA with 11.6 rebounds per game, and he is averaging a career-best 6.1 assists per contest. Philadelphia is scoring 119.7 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top five of the NBA this season, and no team uses the free throw line more effectively than the 76ers. Philadelphia is leading the league with 27.2 free throw attempts per game, and the 76ers are shooting almost 84% from the line when they get there. The 76ers also have excellent metrics in turnover prevention, fast break points, offensive rebound rate and second-chance points, rounding out a diverse offensive attack.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is 13-5 at home this season, out-scoring opponents by 7.3 points per 100 possessions at Kia Center. That provides a strong baseline for the Magic, and Orlando has a key piece in Paolo Banchero. The talented forward is averaging 22.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season, including 27.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the last 11 contests. Orlando is in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation, offensive rebound rate, second-chance points and points in the paint on offense. The Magic also remain stout on defense.

The Magic are allowing only 111.1 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency. Orlando is in the top five of the league in defensive rebound rate (72.7%) and second-chance points allowed (12.9 per game), utilizing size and athleticism with effectiveness. The Magic also create havoc on a consistent basis, generating 8.3 steals per game and creating 15.3 turnovers per contest. With opponents also shooting only 35.3% from 3-point range against Orlando, the Magic are difficult to score against in myriad ways.

How to make Magic vs. 76ers picks

