76ers vs. Magic: Watch Jimmy Butler make Philly debut online, NBA live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

It's safe to say that the NBA has been buzzing since it was announced that the Philadelphia 76ers were finalizing a trade to acquire Jimmy Butler. Now that the deal is official, Butler is set to make his Philadelphia debut alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

On the other hand, the Magic are attempting to rebound from a narrow loss to the Washington Wizards and will look to spoil Butler's moment.

How to watch Sixers at Magic

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 14

Wednesday, Nov. 14 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Sixers -6.0

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Sixers: The Sixers have been a mixed bag during the early portion of the regular season. With that in mind, general manager Elton Brand went out and acquired one of the top scorers in the NBA in Butler. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the acquisition of Butler is what the floor spacing will look like. Both Embiid and Butler are very polarizing personalities and clearly have a hunger to win. How the newest "Big Three" of Butler, Embiid, and Simmons will mesh is what most NBA fans will be looking at in Wednesday's contest.

Magic: The Magic aren't exactly on the same end of the spectrum as the Sixers. However, Orlando has tallied six victories already and won two of their last four contests despite being a very young team. The frontcourt of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon has proved to be very beneficial on both ends of the floor. The team will also get back 2017 first round pick Jonathan Isaac back in the lineup after a six-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Game prediction, pick

The Sixers have been inconsistent at times this season, but the Magic aren't exactly an upper echelon team. Butler has had just two days to learn Philadelphia's system, but it would be hard to believe that the Sixers wouldn't come away with at least a six-point victory. The betting line is in Philadelphia's favor in this one.