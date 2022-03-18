Who's Playing
Dallas @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Dallas 43-26; Philadelphia 42-26
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 113-111. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 37 points, nine assists and nine boards.
Speaking of close games: on Wednesday the Philadelphia 76ers sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 17 rebounds in addition to five dimes. The game made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 34 points.
The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count the 76ers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last 13 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 04, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Apr 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Dallas 95
- Feb 25, 2021 - Philadelphia 111 vs. Dallas 97
- Jan 11, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. Philadelphia 91
- Dec 20, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Apr 01, 2019 - Dallas 122 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 05, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Dallas 100
- Apr 08, 2018 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Dallas 110
- Mar 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Dallas 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Feb 21, 2016 - Dallas 129 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Nov 16, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Philadelphia 86