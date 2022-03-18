Who's Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 43-26; Philadelphia 42-26

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. ET Friday. Matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Brooklyn Nets 113-111. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 37 points, nine assists and nine boards.

Speaking of close games: on Wednesday the Philadelphia 76ers sidestepped the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 118-114 victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 35 points and 17 rebounds in addition to five dimes. The game made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 34 points.

The Mavericks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-114. In other words, don't count the 76ers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the 76ers slightly, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last 13 games against Philadelphia.