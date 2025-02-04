The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Dallas Mavericks in a cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule. Philadelphia is 19-29 overall and 9-15 at home, while Dallas is 26-24 overall and 12-14 on the road. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last seven matchups, with the Sixers prevailing when they last met in March 2024. The newly-acquired Anthony Davis (abdominal) remains sidelined for Dallas. Paul George (finger) is out for Philly, with Joel Embiid (knee) questionable after being out since Jan. 4.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 2 points in the latest Mavericks vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 226 points.

76ers vs. Mavericks spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Mavericks over/under: 226 points

76ers vs. Mavericks money line: 76ers: -136, Mavericks: +115

PHI: The Sixers are 20-28 against the spread (ATS) this season

DAL: The Mavs are 23-25-23 versus the spread

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers have hit a hot streak versus the line, as they have six straight against-the-spread (ATS) victories. That matches the number of ATS wins they had over their previous 21 games combined. Meanwhile, the Mavs have zero ATS wins over their last three games, are coming off an embarrassing 43-point Sunday loss to Cleveland, and have to deal with the fallout of trading away the face of the franchise in Luka Doncic.

Dallas won't have the centerpiece return of the Doncic trade in Davis, while Philly could welcome back Embiid, and the 76ers are 6-1 outright in the last seven games that Embiid has played. Additionally, Philly is one of the best teams at creating turnovers, as it ranks fourth in steals and third in turnovers forced, which could be an issue for Dallas, which still has to adjust to playing without its primary ballhandler in Doncic. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Even with a bit of roster turnover, Dallas still has great depth for Tuesday, including seven players averaging in double-figures who will be active. Kyrie Irving leads the way with 24.3 points, while PJ Washington (14.4), Klay Thompson (13.5) and Quentin Grimes (10.2) are all showing at least 38% from beyond the arc. Plus, big man Daniel Gafford is a two-way player who ranks third in the NBA in field goal percentage (70.5%) and sixth in blocks per game (1.8).

Doncic's strength certainly wasn't on the defensive end, but Dallas has been solid on that front all year, so his loss won't impact the Mavs' ability to prevent baskets. The Mavericks rank second in the NBA in opponent 2-point percentage and eighth overall in opponent field goal percentage. Dallas can also take advantage of a Sixers team that has struggled inside the arc, as Philadelphia ranks last in total rebounds and defensive rebounds, while sitting 27th in blocks per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

