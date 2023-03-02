Playoff hopefuls square off in a spotlight matchup on Thursday evening. The Philadelphia 76ers visit American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks. Philadelphia is on the second night of a back-to-back, leaving an uncertain injury report as a result, though Joel Embiid (foot) missed Wednesday's game. Dallas is 32-31 overall after losing five of the last six games, though the Mavericks are 20-12 at home. Davis Bertans (calf) is out for the Mavericks.

76ers vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -3.5

76ers vs. Mavericks over/under: 228.5 points

76ers vs. Mavericks money line: Mavericks -175, 76ers +148

PHI: The 76ers are 5-2-1 against the spread with no rest

DAL: The Mavericks are 10-19-3 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia has tremendous metrics on both ends of the floor this season. The 76ers rank in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and no team makes more free throws per game or converts a higher percentage at the line than Philadelphia. The 76ers rank in the top five of the NBA in 3-point percentage, and Philadelphia is above-average in field goal percentage and turnover rate. Dallas struggles in key areas on defense, posting bottom-10 numbers in field goal percentage allowed, free throw prevention, turnover creation and steals per game.

On defense, Philadelphia is facing a Dallas offense that is near the bottom of the league in offensive rebound rate (23.4%) and assists (22.5 per game). The 76ers are in the top quartile of the NBA in defensive efficiency, including top-tier marks in 3-point accuracy allowed, assists allowed, points allowed in the paint, turnover creation and steals per game.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas has the edge of playing at home and with a rest advantage in this matchup. The Mavericks are out-scoring opponents by 4.8 points per 100 possessions in Dallas this season and Philadelphia, like most teams, has considerably worse metrics on the road. The Mavericks have an elite offense, scoring nearly 1.16 points per possession with top-five metrics in turnover rate, 3-pointers per game, free throw creation and 2-point accuracy.

On defense, Dallas also has notable strengths, with the Mavericks leading the NBA in allowing only 10.9 3-pointers per game. The Mavericks hold opponents to 35.0% from 3-point range this season, and Dallas is firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in giving up only 24.4 assists per game. Philadelphia is in the bottom five of the league in both offensive rebound rate and second-chance points, allowing Dallas to feel secure in closing possessions on the defensive glass.

