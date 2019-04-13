76ers vs. Nets: Amir Johnson and Joel Embiid caught reading text messages on cell phone from bench during Game 1

Despite the fact that Joel Embiid ended up being able to play on Saturday afternoon, and play pretty well, the Philadelphia 76ers were routed by the upstart Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series, 111-102.

There will be plenty to talk about from the game, including the poor performance of some of the Sixers' stars, notably Ben Simmons, who finished with just nine points and seven rebounds.

However, one of the biggest talking points actually happened on the sideline. At one point during the game, the TV cameras caught Sixers big man Amir Johnson sneaking out his cell phone on the bench to read text messages while Embiid looked on. Johnson was inactive for the game, but obviously, Embiid was not.

📱 spotted on the Sixers bench. pic.twitter.com/1Udz19mVVD — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2019

As ESPN's Bobby Marks pointed out, using a cell phone on the bench is not allowed, and could lead to a substantial fine or suspension as it is a violation of the NBA Operations Manual. Though with Johnson already inactive, that likely won't impact the Sixers much on the floor.

Now, it's certainly possible that there was some sort of family emergency or explainable reason why Johnson had his phone on the bench. But at least from the outside looking in, this is not a great look, especially considering the Sixers were getting run out of their own gym by a less talented team.

Is it that big of a deal? No, not really. It's honestly pretty funny and led to some hilarious jokes on social media. But it certainly gives the impression that the Sixers weren't exactly locked in for Game 1. And judging by how they played, it's pretty hard to argue that idea.