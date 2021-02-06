Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 14-10; Philadelphia 16-7
What to Know
This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Wells Fargo Center. The Nets earned a 122-109 in their most recent contest in January.
Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 123-117 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard James Harden put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. The Sixers lost to Portland at home by a decisive 121-105 margin. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who had 37 points along with five boards. The contest made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 34 points.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91