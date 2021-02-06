Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Brooklyn 14-10; Philadelphia 16-7

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at Wells Fargo Center. The Nets earned a 122-109 in their most recent contest in January.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 123-117 to the Toronto Raptors. Shooting guard James Harden put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 57-57 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Portland Trail Blazers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. The Sixers lost to Portland at home by a decisive 121-105 margin. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Philadelphia to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who had 37 points along with five boards. The contest made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 34 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.