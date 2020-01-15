76ers vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch 76ers vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 18-21; Philadelphia 25-16
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. Philadelphia and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 101-95 to the Indiana Pacers. The 76ers got a solid performance out of PG Ben Simmons, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 118-107 to the Utah Jazz. SG Caris LeVert wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the 76ers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The 76ers suffered a grim 109-89 defeat to the Nets the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe the 76ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kawhi, PG-13 plotted at Drake's house
Of course the Raptors' biggest transaction of the offseason involved Drake.
-
Miami Heat midseason report card
Miami has proven to be among the East's legitimate contenders, at least throughout the season's...
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Jan. 15 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Spurs vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Spurs vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Raptors midseason report card
The defending champs have played well despite losing Leonard in the offseason as well as dealing...
-
Pistons vs. Celtics odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Pistons vs. Celtics matchup 10,000...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...