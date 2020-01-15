76ers vs. Nets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Brooklyn 18-21; Philadelphia 25-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. Philadelphia and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 101-95 to the Indiana Pacers. The 76ers got a solid performance out of PG Ben Simmons, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 118-107 to the Utah Jazz. SG Caris LeVert wasn't much of a difference maker for Brooklyn and finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the 76ers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The 76ers suffered a grim 109-89 defeat to the Nets the last time the two teams met in December. Maybe the 76ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Brooklyn.