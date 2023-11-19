The Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) will travel to play the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) in an Atlantic Division contest on Sunday afternoon. The 76ers halted their two-game skid on Friday as Philadelphia defeated the Atlanta Hawks 126-116. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is coming off a loss as on Nov. 16, the Nets lost to the Miami Heat 122-115. Ben Simmons (back) and Cameron Thomas (ankle) are out for Brooklyn, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) is out for Philadelphia.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 224.5. Before making any Nets vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Nets vs. Sixers and locked in its NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Nets:

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 224.5

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -165, Nets +138

PHI: The Sixers are 9-3 against the spread this season

BKN: The Nets have hit the 1Q ML in 25 of their last 39 home games

76ers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is a force in the frontcourt. Embiid has a combination of size, strength and skill to make an impact all over the floor. The six-time All-Star knocks down jumpers while being a monster defensively. Embiid ranks seventh in the NBA in rebounds (11.1) but first in scoring (31.9). In Friday's win over the Hawks, the 29-year-old racked up 32 points, seven boards and eight assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey has taken a jump this season. Maxey owns outstanding speed and ball handles to break down defenses. The Kentucky product excels at creating offense by attacking the lane along with pick-and-roll situations. He's averaging 26.9 points, five rebounds and a team-high 6.8 assists per contest. On Nov. 14 against the Indiana Pacers, Maxey had 27 points and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is a two-way threat in the frontcourt for Brooklyn. Bridges plays excellent defense due to his length and light feet. The 27-year-old can finish around the rim and shoot off the dribble. Bridges averages 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. In his last game, Bridges logged 23 points, seven boards and five assists.

Forward Cameron Johnson has been a nice addition since returning from injury. Johnson uses his impressive jumper to space out the floor. The North Carolina product utilizes his long frame to be disruptive defensively. Johnson logs 14.6 points, five rebounds and shots 35% from 3-point land. He's notched at least 14 points in three straight games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Nets 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, with the teams projected to score 224 points. It also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

Who wins 76ers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 80-43 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.