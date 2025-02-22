The Philadelphia 76ers (20-35) and Brooklyn Nets (20-35) will square off in a matchup between 11th-place teams in the Eastern Conference on Saturday night. Philadelphia is hoping to snap a six-game losing streak after falling to Boston in a 124-104 final on Thursday in its return from the All-Star break. Brooklyn has won six of its last eight games, but it fell to Cleveland on Thursday in the final game of a six-game homestand. The Nets picked up a 100-96 win over the 76ers on Feb. 12 in the last game before the All-Star break.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The 76ers are favored by 11 points in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 212 points.

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -11

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 212 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers: -556, Nets: +400

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, which has been a major contributor to its 20-35 start. However, its three best players were available on Thursday, but the 76ers had to face the defending NBA champions in Boston. Philadelphia has 27 games remaining on its schedule, so it desperately needs to turn things around quickly.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 27.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, while center Joel Embiid is averaging 24.3 points and 8.2 rebounds. Veteran forward Paul George rounds out the "Big Three" with 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Philadelphia is 12-3 in its last 15 games against Brooklyn, and it is 9-3-1 against the spread in the last 13 meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has been playing its best basketball of the season since the end of January, winning six of its last eight games. The Nets remain without leading scorer Cam Thomas (hamstring) and previously traded veterans Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith. D'Angelo Russell suffered an ankle injury against Cleveland on Thursday and is going to miss this game.

Small forward Cameron Johnson led Brooklyn with 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting against Cleveland in a game that the Nets failed to cover the spread by the hook. They covered in six of their previous seven games though, and Philadelphia is winless against the spread in its last seven games. The 76ers are 1-5 in their last six home games, so it is difficult to back them as double-digit favorites. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

