We've got another exciting Eastern Conference contest on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Brooklyn Nets will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn is 19-34 overall and 8-17 at home, while Philadelphia is 20-33 overall and 10-16 on the road. The 76ers have won each of their first two matchups this season with both victories coming by at least 15 points.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Sixers are 3-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 211.5 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 211.5 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -147, Nets +124

PHI: The 76ers are 6-5 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite

BRK: The Nets are 5-1 ATS over their last six games

76ers vs. Nets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the 76ers can cover

It's been a challenging, injury-plagued year for the 76ers with Joel Embiid only playing 17 of 53 games (32.1%) with Paul George playing 34 games (64.2%), and Philadelphia's win-loss record of 20-33 reflects that. But this has allowed Tyrese Maxey to emerge as one of the top guards in the NBA, and he's fourth in scoring at 27.6 points. Maxey has at least 30 points in eight of his last 10 games, and the combination of Maxey, Embiid and George have played together in three straight games. Although the 76ers lost all three, two of them came against teams with winning records, and the more they play together, the stronger their on-court chemistry will become.

Wednesday is the second half of a back-to-back, so you'll want to keep an eye on the injury report. But the chance for three elite players to take the court is always a game-planning challenge. The 76ers are 8-2 against the Nets over the last three seasons, and despite the struggles this season, Philadelphia has been one of the most consistent teams in the league over the last few years. Meanwhile, Brooklyn has already released its injury report, with Cam Thomas (hamstring) still out and Nicolas Claxton (ankle) listed as questionable.

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets have won five of their last six games and are coming off a 97-89 victory over the Hornets on Monday. Brooklyn's defense has been truly elite over the last few weeks as the Nets are allowing 95.3 points over their last six contests. That would be the top defense in the league over the course of a season by a substantial margin as Oklahoma City leads the NBA in scoring defense at 104.6 ppg this season.

The Nets are 3-1 over their six-game homestand and had a day of rest since Monday's victory. Conversely, the 76ers are playing the second half of a back-to-back, and the Nets are 10-4 ATS with the rest advantage. Cameron Johnson (19.2 ppg) and D'Angelo Russell (14 ppg) are both off the injury report to give Brooklyn more scoring options. The 76ers have struggled both with and without their big-name players on the court this season, and with how dominant Brooklyn has been defensively over the last few weeks, the Nets could exit with another victory on Wednesday.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

