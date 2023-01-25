A high-profile Eastern Conference showdown has Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (29-17) heading to the Wells Fargo Center to take on James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers (30-16) on Wednesday. The Nets have won two straight games, including a 120-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 22. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is red-hot, winners of five straight and seven of its last eight games. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for the 76ers, and Kevin Durant (knee) is out for the Nets.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -5

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under: 226 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -205, Brooklyn +175

BKN: Nets are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games playing on 2 days rest

PHI: 76ers are 15-4 ATS in their last 19 home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard James Harden is a three-level scorer with exceptional playmaking ability. Harden likes to push the tempo and is able to quickly dissect the defense. The 10-time All-Star can thread the needle as a facilitator, averaging 11.2 assists with 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. He's dished out at least 13 assists in four of his last six games. On Jan. 19, Harden recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey is an impactful scoring threat in the backcourt. Maxey creates his own offense with good ball handles and a reliable jumper from the outside. The Kentucky product averages 21.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He's also shooting 38% from 3-point land. On Saturday, Maxey finished with 32 points and six dimes.

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Kyrie Irving is one of the best ball handlers in the NBA. Irving owns a combination of speed, quickness, and skill. The seven-time All-Star doesn't shy away from contact at the basket. Irving is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He's tallied at least 30-plus points in three straight games. On Jan. 20, Irving notched 41 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Center Nic Claxton is a long and active big man in the paint. Claxton has quick feet and instincts to defend the rim at a high rate. The Georgia product also thrives cutting to the rim and is effective in the pick and roll. He's first in the NBA in field-goal percentage (73%) and blocks (2.7) with 12.7 points per game. Additionally, Claxton has finished with a double-double in five of his past seven matchups. In the win over Golden State on Jan. 22, he amassed 24 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

