The 2022-23 NBA regular season comes to an end on Sunday with each of the league's 30 teams in action. As part of a jam-packed early window, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The two teams will also face off in the first round, with Philadelphia as the No. 3 seed and Brooklyn as the No. 6 seed. Joel Embiid (calf), James Harden (Achilles), Tobias Harris (hip), Tyrese Maxey (neck), De'Anthony Melton (calf), and PJ Tucker (calf) are out for the 76ers, with Georges Niang (knee) listed as questionable. Royce O'Neale (knee), Cameron Johnson (knee), Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist), Seth Curry (ankle), and Ben Simmons (back) are out for the Nets, with Nic Claxton (rest), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), and Joe Harris (rest) listed as questionable.

76ers vs. Nets spread: Nets -3

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 219 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: Nets -150, 76ers +126

PHI: The 76ers are 22-18 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 19-20-1 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover



Philadelphia ranks in the top eight of the NBA in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The 76ers are scoring almost 1.17 points per possession this season, leading the NBA in 3-point accuracy (38.6%) and free throw accuracy (83.6%) over 81 games. Philadelphia is also shooting 48.7% from the field as a team, and the 76ers generate more than 25 free throw attempts per game.

On defense, Philadelphia limits opponents to less than 1.13 points per possession, and the 76ers are in the top eight of the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed, assists allowed, second-chance points allowed, and points allowed in the paint. The 76ers also produce 7.7 steals per game, and Brooklyn is in the bottom tier of the league in offensive rebound rate (23.4%) and free throw creation (22.0 attempts per game) this season.

Why the Nets can cover

Though the conditions on the final day of the season limit high-profile players on both sides, Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges projects to play. He is enjoying a career renaissance with the Nets, averaging 27.2 points on 60.7% true shooting since arriving in Brooklyn as part of a mid-season trade that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Bridges is also averaging 30.4 points per game over his last nine contests, scoring at least 22 points in every game.

Brooklyn's offense is potent around him, with top-eight marks in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.8%), 3-point percentage (37.8%) and free throw percentage (80.0%) to go along with an above-average mark (56.0%) on 2-point attempts. The Nets are also generating almost 15 fast break points per game, ranking in the top ten of the league, and Brooklyn is facing a Philadelphia team that will be without its primary rim protector in Joel Embiid and its do-it-all defensive pieces in De'Anthony Melton and PJ Tucker.

