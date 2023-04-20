The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers rekindle a first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs on Thursday. The series shifts to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time, with the Sixers leading 2-0 in the best-of-seven tilt. Philadelphia won Game 2 by a double-digit margin, with Brooklyn aiming to maintain a puncher's chance with a victory at home. The Nets were 23-18 at home this season, while the 76ers posted a 25-16 road record. Ben Simmons (back) is out for Brooklyn while Jalen McDaniels (illness) is questionable for Philadelphia.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 4.5-point road favorite, while the over/under is 209.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Nets vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -4.5

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 209.5 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -210, Nets +175

PHL: The 76ers are 23-18 against the spread in the last 10 games

BKN: The Nets are 19-21-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers have the stronger defensive profile in this series, allowing only 101.6 points per 100 possessions through two games. In addition, the 76ers are highly potent on offense, both recently and over a full-season sample. Philadelphia is scoring almost 1.2 points per possession in the series, making 41% of 3-point attempts and more than 90% of free throw attempts. Though it is often a weakness for the 76ers, Philadelphia is making gains on the offensive glass, including 19.5 second-chance points per game, and the 76ers posted a top-four offensive rating (117.0) during the regular season. Philadelphia led the league in 3-point accuracy (38.7%), and the 76ers have multiple threats from an individual standpoint.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring this season, and he produced 20 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in Game 2. James Harden led the league with 10.7 assists per game in the regular season, and with the Nets zeroing in on Embiid defensively, ace shooting guard Tyrese Maxey zoomed to 33 points in the Game 2 victory. Philadelphia also generates more than 25 free throw attempts per game dating back to the regular season, and Brooklyn struggles on defense in giving up more than 24 attempts per game at the charity stripe.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets return home to a friendly environment, looking for a fresh start in the series. Brooklyn has out-scored opponents by 3.4 points per 100 possessions at Barclays Center this season, starkly better than the team's road numbers, and the Nets also have an emerging star in Mikal Bridges. He averaged 26.1 points per game with 60.7% true shooting after joining the Nets from the Suns by way of a midseason trade. Bridges is also averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 54.5% from the field in the series.

Brooklyn also has lineup flexibility and the ability to play five shooters at the same time. The Nets finished in the top seven of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.7%), 3-point percentage (37.8%) and free throw percentage (80.0%). Brooklyn is also strongly above-average in creating fast break points (14.7 per game in the regular season) with 25.5 assists and only 13.7 turnovers per game in 2022-23.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

