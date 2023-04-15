The play-in is over and the 2023 NBA playoffs begin on Saturday afternoon. The first matchup of an eight-game slate over two days pits the Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 1 will take place at Wells Fargo Center in a matinee time slot, and Philadelphia is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers finished 54-28 overall and 29-12 at home this season, while Brooklyn is the No. 6 seed at 45-37 overall and 22-19 on the road. Ben Simmons (back) is out for Brooklyn.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Sixers:

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8.5

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -355, Nets +278

BKN: The Nets are 23-18 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 24-16-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is led by Mikal Bridges, who averaged 26.1 points per game on 60.7% true shooting since joining the Nets as part of the Kevin Durant trade. He gives the Nets a dynamic lead option, and Brooklyn has quality depth in the backcourt and on the wing. Brooklyn also ranks in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.7%), 3-point percentage (37.8%) and free throw percentage (80.0%) this season, with above-average marks in assists (25.5 per game) and turnover avoidance (13.7 per game).

On defense, the Nets allow fewer than 1.14 points per possession, and Brooklyn is stifling against opposing shooters. That includes limiting opponents to 51.8% shooting inside the arc and 46.3% from the field, and no team generated more blocked shots (6.2 per game) than Brooklyn. The Nets also held opponents to 23.4 assists per game, fourth-fewest in the NBA, and Brooklyn can make life challenging for James Harden on the perimeter.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has been operating at a sky-high level. The 76ers opened the season at 12-12 but, since then, Philadelphia has won at a 59-win pace over four months of NBA action. On offense, the 76ers lead the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.7%) and free throw percentage (83.5%), and Philadelphia generates more than 25 free throw attempts per game. The 76ers are facing a Nets team that has size challenges, including the league's second-worst defensive rebound rate, and Philadelphia commits fewer than 14 turnovers per game.

On defense, Joel Embiid anchors a group that allows fewer than 1.13 points per possession, a top-eight mark in the NBA this season. The 76ers give up only 24.2 assists per game, and opponents are converting fewer than 35% of 3-point attempts against Philadelphia. Brooklyn doesn't threaten on the offensive glass either, as the Nets are No. 29 in offensive rebound rate and No. 28 in second-chance points per game.

