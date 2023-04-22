The Philadelphia 76ers aim to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday. Philadelphia leads the Brooklyn Nets by a 3-0 margin in their first round series, with Game 4 on the horizon to begin a four-game day in the NBA. The 76ers won Game 3 at Barclays Center by a 102-97 margin on Thursday. The Nets aim to avoid elimination, and Brooklyn brings a 23-19 home record against a 26-16 road mark for the 76ers. Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the 76ers.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 76ers as 2-point road favorites, while the over/under is 209 in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds.

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 209 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -125, Nets +105

PHL: The 76ers are 23-18-1 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 19-21-2 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are highly prolific on offense, but Philadelphia is leaning heavily on an elite defense in the playoffs. Philadelphia is giving up only 103.7 points per 100 possessions against Brooklyn, with the 76ers dominating the defensive glass. The 76ers are securing 83.0% of missed shots on the defensive glass, with Brooklyn averaging only 4.0 second-chance points per game. Philadelphia is also yielding only 34.0 points in the paint and 18.0 free throw attempts per game, and is facing a Nets team that ranked No. 25 or worse in free throw attempts (22.1 per game), points in the paint (44.0 per game), and offensive rebound rate (23.4%) this season.

Philadelphia also posted top-eight marks in the league in various defensive categories during the regular season, including overall defensive efficiency (112.7 points allowed per 100), 3-point defense, assists allowed, and second-chance points allowed to opponents.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is playing at home and led by a pair of dynamic forwards. Mikal Bridges is averaging 25.7 points per game in the series after generating 26.1 points per game on 60.7% true shooting following a mid-season trade with Phoenix. Cam Johnson is also putting up 21.0 points per game against Philadelphia, making 57% of his shots and 50% of his 3-point attempts.

In the regular season, Brooklyn was a top-eight team in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, and fast break points, with the Nets also bringing defensive strengths. The Nets are allowing only 44.7 points in the paint per game to Philadelphia in the series, and Brooklyn led the NBA with 6.2 blocked shots per game during the regular season. Brooklyn also produced top-four marks in the league in opponent shooting and assists allowed.

