The Brooklyn Nets aim to avoid elimination from the 2023 NBA playoffs on Saturday afternoon. The Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of a first-round series at Barclays Center. Brooklyn trails 3-0 after a 102-97 home loss on Thursday. The Nets and Sixers begin a four-game day in the NBA with a matinee tip just hours after an action-packed Game 3 that featured the ejection of James Harden. Joel Embiid (knee) is out for the 76ers in Game 4.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 2-point road favorite for this 1 p.m. ET tipoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 209 in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Nets and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Nets spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Nets over/under: 209 points

76ers vs. Nets money line: 76ers -130, Nets +110

PHL: The 76ers are 23-18-1 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 19-21-2 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is playing at a high level in the series, as evidenced by the 3-0 lead. On offense, the Sixers are scoring more than 1.17 points per possession while making 41.3% of 3-point attempts. Philadelphia is crushing the possession battle, grabbing more than 36% of its missed shots, and the 76ers have star power to lean on in this setting. The 76ers also produced top-four marks in the NBA in offensive rating (117.0), 3-point percentage (38.7%), and free throw percentage (83.5%) during the regular season, and Philadelphia's defense is swarming.

The 76ers are holding the Nets to just 103.7 points per 100 possessions, and Philadelphia is giving up only 18.0 free throw attempts and 34.0 points in the paint per game. In addition to the work on the offensive glass, Philadelphia is also securing 83% of available defensive rebounds, with the Nets scoring only 4.0 second-chance points per game.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is playing at home and led by a pair of dynamic forwards. Mikal Bridges is averaging 25.7 points per game in the series after generating 26.1 points per game on 60.7% true shooting following a mid-season trade with Phoenix. Cam Johnson is also putting up 21.0 points per game against Philadelphia, making 57% of his shots and 50% of his 3-point attempts.

In the regular season, Brooklyn was a top-eight team in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw percentage and fast break points, with the Nets also bringing defensive strengths. The Nets are allowing only 44.7 points in the paint per game to Philadelphia in the series, and Brooklyn led the NBA with 6.2 blocked shots per game during the regular season. Brooklyn also produced top-four marks in the league in opponent shooting and assists allowed.

How to make 76ers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with six players projected to score at least 16 points.

