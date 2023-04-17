After four games each on Saturday and Sunday, the NBA pulls back the reins on Monday with a doubleheader of evening action. In the opener of the day, the Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 2 of a first round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Wells Fargo Center arena hosts the matchup with Philadelphia posting a 30-12 record at home when combining the regular season and postseason. The 76ers won Game 1 by a 20-point margin, and Brooklyn aims to even the score.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 10-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds.

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -10

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 214 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -480, Nets +360

BKN: The Nets are 23-19 against the spread in road games

PHIL: The 76ers are 25-16-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn struggled in certain areas in the opener, but the Nets shot the ball beautifully and created efficient attempts. The Nets made 56% of field goal attempts and 45% of 3-point attempts on Saturday, with Mikal Bridges leading the way. Bridges scored 30 points on 12-18 shooting, and he averaged 26.1 points per game with a 60.7% true shooting mark since joining Brooklyn via a mid-season trade.

The Nets ranked in the top eight of the NBA in free throw accuracy, 3-point accuracy, and field goal accuracy during the regular season, and Brooklyn was also a top-eight team in fast break points (14.7 per game). The Nets created 17 fast break points in Game 1 and, if not for an outlier performance in committing 20 turnovers, Brooklyn's offense would have been up to the challenge. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers bring a strong defense to the table, but it was Philadelphia's offense that was on full display in the Game 1 victory. James Harden enjoyed a fruitful performance with 23 points and 13 assists, and the 76ers generated 32 assists against only nine turnovers. Philadelphia also converted 21 of 43 attempts from 3-point range while securing 34% of available offensive rebounds, leading to more than 1.34 points per possession.

The 76ers also have a dominant force in Embiid, who presents myriad challenges for the Nets after leading the NBA in scoring (33.1 points per game) this season. Philadelphia led the league in 3-point accuracy (38.7%) and free throw accuracy (83.5%), and the 76ers scored 1.17 points per possession during the regular season. With Brooklyn struggling mightily on the defensive glass and in free throw prevention, the 76ers also have a path to additional efficiency. See which team to back here.

