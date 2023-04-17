Game 1 of this 76ers-Nets first-round series saw Philadelphia break a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a postseason game after connecting on 21 shots from beyond the arc over Brooklyn on Saturday. James Harden had a dominant performance, role players stepped up, and the Nets were just outmatched in the opening game of this series.

As we look ahead to Game 2, Brooklyn will probably try and change up its defensive scheme to limit the number of wide-open 3s they surrendered in Game 1. Mikal Bridges did his part in putting up 30 points, and Cameron Johnson added 18 of his own, but that wasn't nearly enough when Philadelphia had four of its five starters score in double figures.

In preparation for Game 2, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

Storylines



Sixers: There wasn't a much to dislike about what Philly did in Game 1. The first few minutes of the first quarter were rough, but the Sixers quickly adjusted to what the Nets were giving them and ended up shooting 48.8% from 3-point range, and 47.2% from the field. Despite the Sixers leading the league in the regular season in 3-point percentage, we can't assume they're going to be breaking franchise records every night. So if the Nets switch to a more straight-up defense in which they don't send a double team at Embiid every time he touches the ball, the Sixers will have to adjust and likely make more difficult shots. That isn't exactly a concern given the offensive firepower this team possesses, but Brooklyn will try and bring more defensive intensity in Game 2, so it could be a tougher test for Philadelphia.

Nets: Brooklyn's plan for Game 1 was to double team Joel Embiid every time he touched the ball and force everyone else around him to beat them. That plan worked for about four minutes in the first quarter, then failed...miserably. Brooklyn can't afford to give a team as competent from beyond the arc as Philly is that many good shots. Brooklyn will have to trust Nic Claxton to guard Embiid one-on-one, something that he did a pretty good job of in Game 1 without fouling. That will allow everyone else to stay home on their defensive assignment and limit the open looks Philly got in Game 1. On offense, Brooklyn needs more out of guys like Joe Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie if they want to have a chance in this game.

Prediction

I think the game will be closer than the first one, but I'm still picking Philadelphia to take a 2-0 series lead. I think the Nets will steal a win when the series shifts to Brooklyn, but I envision Embiid having a dominant performance in this game. The pick: Sixers -10