The Philadelphia 76ers have not had the easiest time with the Brooklyn Nets, but grimy wins count all the same and they're now up 3-0 in their first-round matchup. Game 4 is set for Saturday afternoon, and the Sixers will have a chance to complete their first sweep in a playoff series since 1991 when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 3-0 (first-round series were best-of-five back then).

Ahead of the action, here's everything you need to know:

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (6) Brooklyn Nets

Date: Saturday, April 22 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 | : 1 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV channel: TNT

TNT Odds: Sixers -5.5; O/U 208.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sixers: Game 3 was about as ugly as it gets for a team with championship aspirations. Joel Embiid nearly got ejected, James Harden did, and they had nearly as many turnovers (14) as assists (15). That they still managed to come away with a win bodes well for Game 4; it's hard to see the Sixers playing that poorly again, and getting through such a sloppy game should give them confidence.

Nets: If the Nets were going to steal a game and give themselves any hope in this series, it would have been on Thursday night. But once again, they failed to put enough points on the board when it really mattered. That is, of course, the problem with trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the middle of the season, and why they are now likely going to get swept.

Prediction

If the Nets couldn't win Game 3, they aren't going to win any games in this series. The Sixers have always been the better team and clear favorite, and they should take care of business on Saturday to complete the sweep. Pick: Sixers -5.5