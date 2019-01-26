76ers vs. Nuggets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their most consistent basketball of the season with five wins in their last six games. Most recently, the Sixers used a late run to top the San Antonio Spurs on the back of monster outings from Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Philadelphia currently sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference as the All-Star break creeps closer.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have easily been one of the top teams in the West and likely would be leading the conference if not for the Golden State Warriors recent nine-game winning streak. The Nuggets have won three of their last four games and have raced out to a 32-15 record. For a team that still hasn't seen the debut of Isaiah Thomas, this group could be very deep and dangerous when the postseason rolls around.
How to watch 76ers at Nuggets
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 26
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Nuggets -10.0
Odds and analysis
Storylines
76ers: The injury bug couldn't have come at a worse time for the Sixers. Jimmy Butler has missed the last two games with a sprained right wrist and he's listed as out for Saturday's contest. In addition, star center Joel Embiid and forward Wilson Chandler are also scheduled to be out of the lineup, which means that Ben Simmons is going to have to shoulder a great deal of the scoring load. After having a strong performance against the Spurs in which he knocked down six threes, J.J. Redick certainly will need to be a big factor in this one if Philadelphia wants to keep it competitive.
Nuggets: In Denver's 132-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets were forced to be without star center Nikola Jokic, who was serving a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation on the floor in a game against the Utah Jazz earlier in the week. Denver's performance showed just how deep of a roster that they have in place and why they're one of the top teams in the West. It was a balanced scoring effort that saw eight players finish in double figures. Now with Jokic back in the lineup, the Nuggets shouldn't have a ton of problems against a shorthanded Sixers squad. It wouldn't be surprising to see Denver's backcourt of Gary Harris and Jamal Murray attempt to dominate throughout the night.
Game prediction, pick
The Nuggets couldn't have lucked into a better situation for this one. The Sixers are severely shorthanded without Butler, Embiid, and Chandler, so Denver should roll in this game.
-
