76ers vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-6; Indiana 12-6

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pacers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks, but they still walked away with a 101-95 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-18 deficit.

Indiana isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-9-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 12-6 and Philadelphia to 13-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.