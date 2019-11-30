76ers vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 13-6; Indiana 12-6
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pacers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks, but they still walked away with a 101-95 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-18 deficit.
Indiana isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-9-1 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 12-6 and Philadelphia to 13-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 208
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
- Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
- Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
- Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 5
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 5 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
NBA DFS picks, Nov 30 DK lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Marcus Smart sick of hearing about Kyrie
Smart: 'It's a slap in the face to everybody on this team to keep hearing Kyrie's name'
-
Dinwiddie shining without Kyrie, LeVert
Spencer Dinwiddie looks like an All-Star when he gets the chance to run his own team
-
NBA offseason bargains outplaying deals
On Black Friday, let's take a look at some players providing solid value for their new teams
-
Lakers still looking for closing lineup
The Lakers continue to experiment late in close games, but how long can that last?
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans