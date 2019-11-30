76ers vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

How to watch 76ers vs. Pacers basketball game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-6; Indiana 12-6

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Indiana is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pacers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Friday. They escaped with a win against the Atlanta Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the New York Knicks, but they still walked away with a 101-95 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-18 deficit.

Indiana isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-9-1 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 12-6 and Philadelphia to 13-6. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Pacers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 208

Series History

Indiana have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.

  • Mar 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Indiana 89
  • Jan 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Indiana 96
  • Dec 14, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Philadelphia 101
  • Nov 07, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Indiana 94
  • Mar 13, 2018 - Indiana 101 vs. Philadelphia 98
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Indiana 100 vs. Philadelphia 92
  • Nov 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Indiana 110
  • Apr 10, 2017 - Indiana 120 vs. Philadelphia 111
  • Mar 26, 2017 - Indiana 107 vs. Philadelphia 94
  • Nov 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Indiana 105
  • Nov 09, 2016 - Indiana 122 vs. Philadelphia 115
  • Apr 02, 2016 - Indiana 115 vs. Philadelphia 102
  • Mar 21, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Philadelphia 75
  • Nov 18, 2015 - Indiana 112 vs. Philadelphia 85
